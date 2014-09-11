TEL AVIV, Sept 11 PrivatEquity.biz, the first secondary market trading arena in Israel, will allow investment managers in the United Kingdom to invest in the secondary market in Israel, focusing on private high tech firms.

The company said on Thursday it is negotiating with a number of UK-based entities. London was chosen along with Berlin as one of the first two centres to which PrivatEquity.biz is expanding outside of Israel.

The arena, launched in July, offers private investors, venture capital funds and institutional investors opportunities to purchase private companies' securities.

It allows investing in securities held by employees, founders, and service providers who hold private securities.

PrivatEquity.biz said it is inviting UK investment managers that manage over $2 million to establish in-house venture capital funds to invest in these securities.

The programme is designed for investment managers and financial consultants, private banking entities, large and small investment houses, pension consultants and insurance agents.

"The trade in private shares is one of the fast-growing fields in the financial trade world," Oren Harel, chairman of PrivatEquity.biz, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)