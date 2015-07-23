* Restructuring proposal rejected by investors
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - PrivatBank's insistence on
protecting retail depositors at the expense of international
creditors is threatening to push the Ukrainian bank into
default, after investors rejected the lender's attempt to
restructure its debt.
Investors are still open to discussions with the
privately-owned bank, and have laid out a new set of terms that
would make them more likely to accept a restructuring proposal.
But if no agreement is found, PrivatBank could enter into
default on its US dollar bonds.
PrivatBank says it is unable to repay its dollar debt in the
face of sustained hard currency withdrawals by retail depositors
from the Ukrainian banking system.
Like state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank, Privat is
trying to renegotiate its foreign-currency debt as the economic
consequences of Ukraine's conflict with Russia bear hard on the
financial sector.
Unlike those two financial institutions, however, PrivatBank
is struggling to strike an agreement with its creditors after it
failed to get noteholders' consent last week on an offer that
would have seen the maturity of its USD200m September 23 2015
and USD150m February 2016 Eurobonds extended by up to three and
five years respectively.
If no further proposal is made, the bank could default on
its 2015 bonds, which in turn would trigger a cross-default on
the 2016s.
GETTING POLITICAL
Amid the wider restructuring of Ukraine's sovereign and
state-linked debt, the tussle over PrivatBank's funds has become
increasingly politicised.
One of PrivatBank's bondholders, and a member of an ad hoc
committee of around seven of the bank's creditors, has suggested
that the Ukraine government is blocking the lender from
repaying.
"Privat is in a position to pay but the government has yet
to authorize the necessary purchase of hard currency from the
interbank market, which would ultimately have to be drawn from
the central bank," said Daniel Freifeld, founder of
Washington-based Callaway Capital Management.
But a senior manager at PrivatBank disagrees the government
is preventing repayment.
"With such wording, this information is not correct,"
Lyudmila Shmalchenko, deputy chairperson of the board and
director of treasury, told IFR. "It is misleading."
Shmalchenko agrees that systemically important PrivatBank
has been instructed by Ukraine's central bank to restructure
rather than repay external debt.
However, she insists that the bank's interests in meeting
the needs of retail depositors are in line with respecting its
capital structure hierarchy.
"In the current circumstances," said Shmalchenko, "the main
priority of PrivatBank is to repay retail deposits. PrivatBank
is still suffering from the withdrawal of deposits in hard
currency, and this negative trend is continuing."
Foreign currency deposits in Ukrainian banks have fallen
19.5% year-to-date, as of June, to USD15.6bn, according to
National Bank of Ukraine data. This comes after a fall of around
40% in 2014.
PrivatBank is responsible for about a quarter of Ukraine's
household deposits and 15% of total assets in the country's
banking system, according to NBU data.
"Their intention was to restructure, rather than default,"
said Evghenia Sleptsova, an economist at Oxford Economics. "And
the motivation for restructuring is perfectly logical, given the
state of the balance sheets of most Ukrainian banks due to
hryvnia depreciation."
She added: "If a bank has doubts on whether it will be able
to meet its obligations towards depositors, as its assets and
liquidity deteriorated, then there are a number of options it
has."
These options include recapitalisation by the central bank,
raising new capital and restructuring liabilities other than
deposits. Bankruptcy is the last resort once all other options
have failed.
BETTER TERMS
Investors, though, want an improvement in the terms of the
exchange originally offered by PrivatBank.
"Terms will need to be stepped up," said Callaway's
Freifeld, "including an upfront payment of, say, 20%, spacing of
the amortisation evenly across the next three years, and a
coupon increase, which Privat has already offered."
The bank had asked investors to swap the USD200m 9.375%
September 2015 note into a 10% January 2018 bond, and the
USD150m 5.799% 2016 note into a 11% February 2021 bond.
PrivatBank also offered to pay back 30% of principal on the
new 2018s in September 2017.
The bank proposed paying a fee to creditors of USD20 for
every USD1,000 in principal held. The proposal on the 2015 bond
was approved by investors, but the one on the 2016 note failed
to pass. As the deal was contingent on both bonds receiving
approval, the consent solicitation failed.
Freifeld warned that if a deal with investors was not
struck, it could hurt PrivatBank's ability to fund.
"It is essential that the bank reaches a deal with creditors
that would allow it to re-access debt capital markets in the
near future," he said.
The terms suggested by Freifeld are in line with some other
corporate restructurings that have taken place in Ukraine this
year, including iron ore firm Ferrexpo, which gave investors
USD100m in cash upfront as part of an exchange offer at the
start of July.
Shmalchenko at Privat would not be drawn into whether the
suggested conditions are reasonable, but did point out that the
terms already offered were superior to the recent deals by
Ukrexim and Oschad during their successful restructuring
processes. The state-owned banks, for example, did not offer
cash upfront as part of their deals.
"We are the only bank [in Ukraine] to offer investors a 2%
consent fee," said Shmalchenko. "We will repay all of our debt
on the 2015 in three years, Ukrexim [will only start] amortising
in four years. It's obvious that our conditions are
better."
National Bank of Ukraine and Ukraine's ministry of finance
did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
