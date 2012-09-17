By Anjuli Davies and Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 What do you get the client who
has everything? An evening at a sleep school to get tips on how
to beat insomnia? A chance to play cricket with former England
star Andrew Flintoff? Advice on finding the right school?
These are just some of the services offered by Barclays
in its "Little Book of Wonders," underscoring the
lengths to which the bank is prepared to go to win the custom of
the super-wealthy at a time when its traditional businesses are
struggling with weak economies and tougher regulators.
"There is more to wealth than managing one's assets," said
David Hughes, Head of Affinity Partnerships at Barclays, which
oversees the Little Book of Wonders. "This is a complement to
the financial advice we give clients and a recognition of the
world in which our clients exist."
Attracting the business of wealthy clients, worth an
estimated $42 trillion globally, is critical for banks seeking
not only to maintain their profitability, but also to diversify
their sources of funding and reduce their reliance on capital
markets.
"Private banking, given the relatively lower capital
requirements and the fee based nature of revenue is an area of
growth and competition which is expected to increase," Jill
Zucker, a partner at McKinsey's, told Reuters.
Private clients pay on average 1 percent of assets under
management in fees to their wealth managers each year, estimates
specialist wealth management consultant Scorpio Partnership.
Banks are keen to attract such fees as profits remain
squeezed in other parts of their business, from high street
lending to commercial and investment banking.
For example, Barclays reported a 38 percent rise in adjusted
pre-tax profit in its wealth and investment management division
in the first 6 months of the year compared with a 15 percent
rise in its retail and business banking and 11 percent rise in
corporate and investment banking.
Coutts, the 300-year old British bank which counts Britain's
Queen Elizabeth among its clientele, is beefing up its
non-financial services to hold onto elite customers.
Ian Ewart, head of product, services & marketing, said the
bank still loved to whisk away clients on horseracing jaunts and
to a welter of events hosted in the social calendar of the
glitterati - including the Cowes Quarter Ton sailing regatta and
annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards bash.
But as entrepreneur clients start to outnumber heirs and
heiresses, who tend to have a different outlook, Coutts is
spending more time, effort and money satisfying a thirst for
intellectual "entertainment" and high-level networking in a
business world where success increasingly depends as much on
'who you know' as 'what you know'.
A new thought leadership series called Futurescope has been
designed to help the bank's entrepreneurial customers analyse
future macroeconomic issues and identify moneymaking
opportunities in this decade and the next.
"Our clients can buy whatever they want for the most part.
What they cannot buy - which is also what they really need - is
to connect with people like them, to hear new ideas. The
experience is far (more) important than a luxury freebie," he
said.
TALE OF TWO MILLIONAIRES
But in expanding the breadth and depth of services offered,
private banks will have to make sure the extra cost is worth
their while as profit margins in wealth management buckle under
the increasing cost of regulation, compliance and technology.
The global wealth management industry is now paying $8 to
generate every $10 of income, Scorpio Partnership calculated in
its closely watched annual health check of the global private
banking sector in July. That compared to ratios of less than 70
percent before the financial crisis hit in 2008.
"The question of how you can continue to cater for clients
that might be less profitable for you in the future is a
difficult one," Coutts' Ewart said.
In the case of its Little Book of Wonders, Barclays declined
to disclose the cost of building and maintaining the online
portal, saying it was part of its overall investment in its
wealth management platform.
In an attempt to offset the costs of providing the service,
the bank has offered the luxury brands the opportunity to
advertise, for a fee, on its Little Book of Wonders portal.
Banks will pitch services such as Futurescope or the Little
Book of Wonders to a select set of clients depending on their
wealth and how they've made their money rather than offering
blanket invites, to preserve the exclusivity of the offers.
But as clients question the fees they pay, especially in an
environment where investment assets are delivering lacklustre
returns due to ongoing economic uncertainty, additional services
not seen as essential to business needs might raise eyebrows.
"If there are fancy chandeliers and teacups, some clients
might assume they are paying too much in fees," said Zucker.
Such services are often tailored to the ultra high net worth
individuals, with assets greater than $25 million, who are not
only costing the banks more but are also not necessarily the
most profitable.
So-called 'Core Millionaires', with assets of between $1
million and $10 million, generate investment revenue margins on
average two to three times higher than their wealthier
counterparts, making greater use of more profitable banking and
lending products, a survey by McKinsey estimates.
These Core Millionaires are also projected to generate 60
percent of asset growth amongst all households with more than $1
million in assets by 2015.
"They're a bit of a lost set of clients," said Zucker.
"Banks need to tailor their offering so there is growth in
different market segments."
So, where does this leave the Little Book of Wonders?
A junior member of one of Britain's most successful
entrepreneurial families, whose mother recently switched private
banking allegiance, was sceptical that affluent individuals
would be tempted to change banks based on free offers.
"Would clients be impressed by that? No way," said the
family member, who declined to be named. "They just want to make
sure that their banking is done, that their transfers happen,
that they can speak to someone when they need to," he said.