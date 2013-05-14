LONDON May 14 From ketchup to hot drinks,
family-run investment firms are shaking up the consumer deals
market, squeezing out private equity players and forcing them to
change strategy.
Families, some of whom made their money from the consumer
sector, have deep pockets and are looking to secure their wealth
for future generations. They are willing to wait longer for
returns, giving them the edge over private equity funds looking
for a quick turnaround.
Joh A Benckiser (JAB), the investment vehicle of the German
billionaire Reimann family, bid for Douwe Egberts coffee last
month, creating a hot drinks empire to take on the market
leaders Nestle and Mondelez International, a
goal that may take some time.
"Part of the reason for traditional private equity firms not
being involved in the D.E. Master Blenders transaction was that
the multiples were too high to make the returns work," said
Magnus Scadden , Head of EMEA Consumer and Retail at Houlihan
Lokey, an investment bank.
Family-funded investments in the sector are expected to
grow. In Europe this year 9 of the 51 newly minted billionaires
have made their money through investments in the consumer
sector, the Forbes Rich List calculated.
"Food and beverage continues to be a very attractive
industry... It's a perfect storm for these guys to be more
competitive. It's not that they play better, it's just they have
a lot of experience in the industry and, for the most part, a
different and longer investment horizon," said Jaime Arrastia,
co-head of the consumer and retail investment banking division
for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Barclays.
JAB have hired industry veterans to run the show, including
CEO Bart Becht, who used to head up U.S. consumer products group
Reckitt Benckiser and head of audit Olivier Goudet, a
former CFO of U.S. confectionary giant Mars.
Bankers say other family companies with the potential to do
such deals include Maxingvest, the investment vehicle of the
Herz family, which owns the Tchibo coffee retail chain and a
majority of skin care company Beiersdorf and Verlinvest, a
Belgian family-owned investment holding company has invested in
several consumer companies such as spirits group Remy Cointreau.
"They just have more tools in the box, more keys to unlock
things," said a sector banker of family run investment vehicles.
TEAMING UP
Co-investing is another option for family firms. 3G, a
Brazilian private equity firm, recently teamed up with Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to buy ketchup maker H.J. Heinz for
$23.2 billion.
That deal was valued at a ratio of enterprise value to
expected 2013 earnings of 14.6 times, a higher multiple than
private equity firms generally bid.
Family vehicles are also now teaming up with each other, as
in the case of the JAB deal for Douwe Egberts.
The Santo Domingo family, which made its fortune from beer,
was a minority investor alongside JAB in the Douwe Egberts deal.
Alejandro Santo Domingo will also become a non-executive member
of the new board.
"We know these people for a long time," Bart Becht, CEO of
JAB told Reuters.
"What works very well in working with JAB, because JAB is a
family holding, is to work with other family holdings because
it's much easier to agree on the long-term nature of our
investments. JAB and its partners, we are looking at this as a
15-20 year investment."
DEFENSIVE
Private equity firms, used to being the dominant force in
consumer deals, are struggling to defend their territory.
"Private equity firms are very worried about this trend;
it's cutting them out of the picture," said a sector banker.
The global market for consumer mergers and acquisitions,
including food and drink manufacturers, has more than doubled as
of early April, according to Thomson Reuters data, the best
start since the go-go, pre-crisis days of 2007.
But private equity firms, which buy companies and try and
boost their profitability by cutting costs or revamping them
before selling them on, are losing out with just 17 percent of
transactions by value carried out by them last year compared to
over 40 percent in 2007.
"It's difficult to make the returns work on such high
multiples especially against players with a longer time frame
and a proven track record of paying up, it's difficult to crack
work for PE," said one partner in a private equity firm.
The private equity sector has had a lean time since the
financial crisis as the flow of cash from banks has virtually
dried up making it difficult to finance billion dollar deals.
"At its peak, 60 percent of the wallet attributed to
consumer was from private equity," said another consumer
banker. "And the leverage they were comfortable with meant they
could compete with corporates who just wouldn't use the same
leverage. But that stopped like a light switch."
It has also been harder for private equity to meet their
high return targets in the current low interest rate environment
as investors search for yield, driving asset prices even higher.
To compete, bankers say private equity groups are going to
have to become more flexible on deal structures and accept lower
returns and longer investment times.
"It's a pretty ugly time for private equity. They are going
to have to be more flexible and less predictable," said one
banker, who advises on takeovers in the consumer sector.