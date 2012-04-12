* M&A seen as most viable exit route for private equity
* Window for sponsors' IPOs may have closed
* Dividend recaps still relatively untested in Europe
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - M&A may be the best exit option for
private equity firms i n Europe this year, unless a prolonged
period of market stability reopens another window for IPOs or
investors become more willing to buy super-leveraged dividend
deals.
A stellar first-quarter rally had boosted hopes of a return
to so-called "dual-track" strategies for sponsors to run
simultaneous public listing or sale exit strategies to generate
the best returns on investments in portfolio companies.
The dramatic turnaround in market sentiment, however, means
that private equity firms may not get that long-desired
flexibility. Concerns are mounting that a window reopened for
sponsor asset IPOs last month by Dutch cable company Ziggo has
already slammed shut.
Sohail Malik, senior portfolio manager of European Credit
Management's special situations fund, said the first quarter may
end up having been the best window of the year for IPOs.
On the other hand, bankers say, M&A prospects may not be
completely hamstrung.
Several auctions are under way, and though deals are well
down from the levels of a year ago, a thaw in debt capital
markets has made more funding available at cheaper costs.
Some sponsors are sticking with the dual-track approach to
give themselves more traction. Bridgepoint, for example, is
running a dual-track sale and IPO launch for French eyewear
retailer Alain Afflelou.
ECM's Malik is also optimistic about M&A. He predicts a
pick-up in risk appetite by corporate trade buyers, who have the
advantage of being able to bypass debt capital markets to fund
deals thanks to large cash piles.
"There are attractive targets in the leveraged loan and
high-yield space that strategics are interested in. But although
corporates have the cash on balance sheet to spend, they remain
cautious on the size of targets as highlighted by the recent
exit issues for ISS," said Malik.
Danish services company ISS, owned by private firms EQT and
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, has ruled out a relaunch of its
IPO plans until 2015 after a failed attempt last year and a
pulled bid from security services firm G4S.
DIVIDEND RECAP TEST FOR EUROPE
A third option for sponsors are dividend recaps, in which
the proceeds from new high-yield bonds or leveraged loans are
used to line the pockets of owners.
"The new player, the third leg of the stool, is the recap
alternative. That only becomes available when debt markets
become very robust, and they seem to be moving into that
territory where investors are hungry and are looking for yield,"
said Denis Coleman, European Head of Credit Finance at Goldman
Sachs.
At least when they first emerge in a market cycle, recap
deals usually come with less leverage and some price concession,
but appetite for them in Europe is by no means as strong as in
the States.
"People in the U.S. are more open to dividend recaps,
whereas European investors tend to be a bit more disciplined
about those use of proceeds. While we don't think the floodgates
will open, we expect to see more," Coleman said.
Chris Munro, managing director of leveraged finance capital
markets at JP Morgan, said IPOs and dividend deals are similar
in that both need stable market conditions to be viable.
Volatility in markets, sparked by renewed concerns about
eurozone growth prospects, ruled out high-yield primary activity
this week, and anything riskier is likely to remain off the
cards for now.
"A low-leveraged dividend deal for a performing credit is
almost always possible," Munro said.
"But what we have not seen in the European market in recent
years are the super-aggressive recaps that take out all of the
private equity stake."
This year four European issuers have priced variations of
dividend recaps -- widely regarded as bull-market instruments --
to take advantage of strong inflows into the asset class.
Two of those, Welltec and Nord Anglia, were sold into the
dollar market, while Lowell Group Finance and Eco-Bat pulled off
deals on this side of the Atlantic. Their common denominator is
relatively low leverage.
William Healey, senior portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset
Management, said some dividend recaps can offer attractive yield
pick-ups. Crucially, leverage should remain modest so that the
future prospects of a listing are not hindered.
"If they're done in a sensible way with strict covenants,
and they're not just a tool for private equity firms to cash in,
dividend recaps can be a sensible thing for a sponsor to look
at," said Healey.
He is also optimistic about IPOs long-term, at least in
terms of benefits for bondholders.
Ziggo has become the first "rising star" of 2012 following a
lift to investment-grade status by both Moody's and S&P in the
wake of its IPO.
"Firstly, assuming the IPO is executed at the right price,
it brings clarity about the size of the equity cushion that sits
below the bonds," said Healey.
"Secondly, it demonstrates that the company has access to
equity markets and could return back to the market as an
additional source of capital raising."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)