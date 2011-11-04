BOSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) The chairman of private-equity firm
TA Associates, which manages about $16 billion in capital, is
battling a serious illness, slowing some of his activities,
according to people briefed on the matter.
The illness of Boston-based TA Associates Chairman Kevin
Landry, a pioneer in the private equity industry, has become
more widely known recently among the firm's investment
partners.
TA Associates declined to comment on the nature of Landry's
illness. The firm's day-to-day activities are overseen by an
executive committee.
Landry, 67, joined TA Associates more than 40 years ago as
one of its first employees. He played a key role in
capitalizing Biogen Idec Inc, which has grown into a
biopharmaceutical giant with a market capitalization of more
than $27 billion. Over the years, he has maintained a
conservative investment culture at TA Associates, while other
private-equity firms, such as Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), have
been criticized for using too much leverage in their takeovers.
Landry has served as a director at a number of publicly
traded companies, sitting on the boards of Biogen Idec Inc
(BIIB.O) and SBA Communications Corp (SBAC.O), for example.
Landry is a board member at MetroPCS Communications Inc
PCS.N, where he is listed as the chairman of the compensation
committee. MetroPCS did not return a telephone call seeking
comment.
A licensed pilot, Landry is known for flying his own jet to
meet prospective investment targets. He is known for his good
humor and dogged nature.
In the book "A Vision for Venture Capital," Landry gets
credit for hunting down about $2 million in checks that were
inadvertently thrown away by a TA Associates secretary in the
late 1970s. The money was part of a $10 million capitalization
fund.
Landry located the garbage truck, the dump site and finally
the checks' final destination at a recycling plant. After
searching through bales of trash, the checks were found,
according to the book's account. Landry's perseverance that
night helped seal his future as a leader of the firm.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by Andre
Grenon)