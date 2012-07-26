(Corrects paragraph 9 spelling to Sisco instead of Cisco)
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, July 26 Private bankers say the
prospect of expiring U.S. tax cuts makes 2012 an opportune time
for wealthy families to sell their businesses. But a host of
obstacles will likely prevent a flood of deals.
Wealth managers to the rich are telling clients who are
considering selling a family business, they'd better act fast.
Capital gains taxes will rise to as high as 25 percent from 15
percent if Congress does not extend cuts set to expire Dec. 31.
The cuts were enacted under President George W. Bush in 2001.
Some people earning more than $200,000 a year also face a
3.8 percent Medicare surcharge on investment income.
As a further incentive to sell, companies and private-equity
buyers have piles of cash and financing for deals is widely
available, investment bankers say, driving valuations for some
sectors to their highest since 2008.
But owners starting the sales process now may find there is
not enough time. Others may choose to keep businesses in the
family for personal reasons that outweigh the possibility of a
bigger tax bill later.
"The vast majority of companies are deciding they're not
going to sell," said Cascadia Capital LLC managing director
Christian Schiller, who advises family-owned companies for the
Seattle investment bank. "Family companies are driven by a
number of legacy issues, and taxes are one of the smallest."
Even so, some wealth advisers, who benefit from sales that
generate windfalls of cash to invest, are warning clients about
the perils of waiting.
Northern Trust Co, one of largest providers of
estate and investment advice to multi-millionaires, says a
family selling a $70 million business on Dec. 31 would pay $10.5
million in gains taxes. On Jan. 1, that tax bill could jump to
as much as $20.2 million.
"That's real money," said Mary Ann Sisco, head of client
solutions at Northern Trust's wealth management division.
OBSTACLES
The biggest obstacle to getting a business sold by the end
of the year: time. Examining the books of a business for sale
and drumming up cash can take prospective buyers six months.
"Unless you're already on the sales block, you're probably
out of luck," said Holly Isdale, a former Lehman Brothers and
Bessemer Trust adviser who formed Wealthaven LLC in 2010 to
counsel ultra-rich families on estate and tax planning.
Many non-financial issues can also scuttle deals. Parents
and grandparents, for example, may become emotionally invested
in a company and see their business as a legacy they want to
pass on to heirs.
"People say 'I've given my life to this company. How can I
put a dollar sign on it?'," said Dennis Jaffe, a professor at
Saybrook University in San Francisco.
Jaffe, who also runs a consulting business that advises
wealthy families, said many families struggle with cutting ties.
In some cases, families inflate their asking price, deterring
serious buyers.
There are external factors, too. Choppy markets, continuing
weakness in the U.S economy and other storm clouds may derail
deals. Robert W. Baird investment banker Howard Lanser said
worries about Europe's debt crisis last month briefly put some
deals on hold.
What's more, valuations for smaller companies -- those under
$100 million -- or those in more cyclical businesses, have not
yet fully recovered. Owners in these cases are more inclined to
hold on, bankers said.
Some owners will conclude they will be better off keeping
their business as a vehicle for building new wealth as well as
generating income.
"There's a back-to-basics movement in wealth management,"
said Mindy Rosenthal, a managing director of Campden Wealth, a
global ultra-rich family networking group. "You're not going to
create or re-create your wealth by playing the markets."
Private companies have been more attractive as investments
while stocks are volatile and yields are thin, she said.
But, there's "no clear consensus on what families will do,"
said Bryant Seaman, head of Bessemer Trust's private asset
advisory group. "There are also questions about whether the Bush
tax cuts will be extended."
On July 9, President Barack Obama proposed maintaining the
reduced tax rates one more year for families earning less than
$250,000 a year. Tax cuts for wealthy families would expire.
Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday won passage of a bill
that renewed tax cuts for most Americans, while letting rates
rise for the wealthiest, but the vote was considered symbolic
because the legislation is expected to be rejected by the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Republicans, who hope to take the White House this November,
support extending tax cuts for wealthy taxpayers as well.
Two years ago, just weeks before the Bush tax package was
originally set to expire, Obama extended the cuts.
DEAL ACTIVITY
Despite the obstacles, bankers and wealth advisers say
families are heeding their warnings about higher taxes. Bankers
say they saw a spike in business owners engaging their services
in April and May.
But many families are moving slowly. As a result, deals may
come at the end of the year,, bankers said, echoing what
happened in 2010 when the Bush tax package was first expected to
expire.
Excluding sales by private equity firms or divestitures,
there were $54 billion of private company deals in the first
half of this year, down 3.6 percent from the same period last
year, according to research firm Dealogic and Baird. However,
the number of these deals rose 17 percent to 3,236 in the first
half, the data showed.
Many families may compromise and decide to play it halfway
by selling a minority stake of their company to private-equity
investment firms. Such partial sales would let families realize
gains at low tax rates and, in some cases, continue to operate
the business.
Family companies can be attractive to such firms because
they tend to have little debt.
"There's tremendous interest from private equity," said
Steve Burt, head of the merger advisory business at Duff &
Phelps, which specializes in deals up to $500 million.
"I'd love to be in the wealth management business at the end of
this year: there's going to be a lot of liquidity to manage."
(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew,
Jennifer Merritt and Tim Dobbyn)