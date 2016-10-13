UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 13 French private equity firm Ardian is set to raise a $500 million fund as it jointly launches a North American direct investment business on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.
The $500 million fund would finance investments made by a new buyout arm, said the source who declined to be named as the person is not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
Ardian, which manages about $60 billion, is partnering with New York-based private equity firm Seven Mile Capital Partners to start a buyout arm focusing on mid-sized industrial deals and other related businesses, the two companies said in a statement.
Ardian did not disclose how it plans to finance the buyout arm and declined to comment on fund-raising plans and the $500 million figure.
Fundraising activity in the buyout business has grown more competitive as increasingly discerning investors turn their cash over to a smaller pool of better-performing private equity firms.
Investors funnelled $101 billion into 180 buyout funds in the second quarter this year, down from a peak of 334 funds in the fourth quarter of 2013, figures from private equity data provider Preqin showed. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
