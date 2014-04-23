BRIEF-Arion Bank announces results of share placing
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion
LONDON, April 23 European private equity house Ardian said on Wednesday that it had raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle, creating the industry's largest-ever fund of funds.
The firm's sixth-generation fund is composed of $9 billion from its secondary buyout and expansion platform, and another $1 billion in primary commitments.
In 2012, Ardian raised $8 billion for its fifth fund of funds. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
