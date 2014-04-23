LONDON, April 23 European private equity house Ardian said on Wednesday that it had raised $10 billion in its latest fundraising cycle, creating the industry's largest-ever fund of funds.

The firm's sixth-generation fund is composed of $9 billion from its secondary buyout and expansion platform, and another $1 billion in primary commitments.

In 2012, Ardian raised $8 billion for its fifth fund of funds. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)