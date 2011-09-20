BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Rising buyouts between China and Japan, abundant leveraged debt in the region and the depth of China's markets mean Asia Pacific private equity will outperform the western model, leading Asian fund managers said on Tuesday.
"Asia is clearly decoupling from the Western markets, even in the private equity sector and I for one am very optimistic about the returns you're gonna get out of Asia," said Michael Kim, partner at Seoul-based MBK Partners, at the SuperReturn forum in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto)
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kcNnVj) Further company coverage: