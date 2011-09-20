HONG KONG, Sept 20 Rising buyouts between China and Japan, abundant leveraged debt in the region and the depth of China's markets mean Asia Pacific private equity will outperform the western model, leading Asian fund managers said on Tuesday.

"Asia is clearly decoupling from the Western markets, even in the private equity sector and I for one am very optimistic about the returns you're gonna get out of Asia," said Michael Kim, partner at Seoul-based MBK Partners, at the SuperReturn forum in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto)