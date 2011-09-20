* China, Indonesia, India seen leading private equity
returns
* Private equity funds see Asia decoupling from West
(Adds returns on Asian investments, comments)
By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Rising buyouts between China
and Japan, abundant leveraged debt in the region and the depth
of China's markets mean Asia-Pacific private equity will
continue to outperform the Western model, leading Asia fund
managers said on Tuesday.
China, the world's second-largest economy, Indonesia and
India were expected to lead returns in the next three years for
private equity investors in the region, buoyed by booming
consumer demand, according to a survey of fund managers at the
SuperReturn forum in Hong Kong.
China has been delivering returns for private equity of 25
percent to 30 percent the past years and should experience
similar growth in the next two to three years, said John Zhao,
chief executive of China's Hony Capital.
"Asia is clearly decoupling from Western markets, even in
the private equity sector, and I for one am very optimistic
about the returns you're going to get out of Asia," said Michael
Kim, partner at Seoul-based MBK Partners.
The greatest threat to private equity investing in the
region came from the wall of capital entering Asia looking for
opportunities, which could pressure returns in coming years, the
survey showed.
Still, despite the abundance of capital available for
investments in China and a slowdown in economic growth in cities
such as Beijing and Shanghai, investment opportunities remained
abundant in the country's booming hinterlands, Zhao added.
"What we're very comfortable with is that we don't do bad
deals. The only question is how good the deal is," said Zhao.
"China is restructuring, so if this sector is not working,
another sector will pop up."
(Editing by Chris Lewis)