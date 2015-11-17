PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Alternative asset management firm Audax Group has successfully raised its fifth private equity fund, amassing $2.25 billion and exceeding its $1.75 billion fundraising target, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fund will primarily invest in companies valued at between $50 million to $300 million, including debt, according to the statement. Public and corporate pension funds, high net-worth families and Audax executives are among investors in the fund.
Founded in 1999 with offices in Boston, New York and Menlo Park, California, Audax manages more than $9 billion through its private debt and private equity businesses. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.