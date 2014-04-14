RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 The global private equity industry will see more listed players in coming years, focus more on emerging markets while depending less on leverage, and more on good management of their investments, a senior industry executive said on Monday.

Buyout firms will have to focus on "value creation," or an active management to enhance returns on their investments, said David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer of Carlyle Group LP, one of the U.S. largest private-equity firms.

Rubenstein said at an event in Rio de Janeiro that sovereign wealth funds will become the main source of money for the industry in coming years - an era that he dubbed "Private Equity 4.0" (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Additional reporting by Luciana Bruno. Editing by Andre Grenon)