By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Bruno
| RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 Foreign institutional
investors helped propel a 38.4 percent surge in private
equity-funded acquisitions in Brazil last year, an industry
group survey showed on Monday, highlighting the industry's
ability to bankroll purchases in the renewable energy,
infrastructure and information technology sectors.
Investment by private equity and venture capital funds rose
to 18 billion reais ($8.1 billion) in 2013, compared with 13
billion reais in the prior year, according to data by KPMG and
industry group ABVCAP. There were a total 186 takeovers, valued
a little below 100 million reais each.
For the first time in at least three years, non-resident
investors such as foreign pension and investment funds, were the
biggest source of funding for those takeovers, with a 55 percent
participation rate, the KPMG/ABVCAP survey showed. The total
capital committed by the private equity and venture capital
industry in Brazil rose to 100.2 billion reais at the end of
December.
While fundraising fell almost 13 percent last year to 17.1
billion reais, most buyout firms refocused on investing their
money. Rather than underscoring a change in appetite to commit
capital to Brazil, the decrease in fundraising signals that
private equity activity in the region is deepening and, more
importantly, maturing.
"Foreigners remain confident in the Brazilian economy," said
Luiz Eugenio Figueiredo, a senior vice president for ABVCAP, at
the group's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro. "Sectors like, for
instance, infrastructure attracted buyers and investments
because of the perception that the country has relevant needs in
that area."
Yet, industry executives such as Cate Ambrose of the Latin
American Private Equity and Venture Capital Association have
highlighted the need for more investment exits as a way to
balance risks and returns in Brazil.
Exits, when buyout firms cash in gains in the companies,
raised 5.7 billion reais in 77 deals last year, driven by robust
acquisitions by strategic investors, the survey showed. In 2012,
the value of exits had been close to 6 billion reais.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais)
