Dec 22 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Private Equity Holding: portfolio company Enanta announces U.S. FDA approval for AbbVie's VIEKIRA PAK

* Says Enanta has announced that U.S. FDA has approved AbbVie's VIEKIRA PAK for treatment of Chronic Genotype 1 Hepatitis C Virus