TORONTO Feb 16 Canadian Private equity activity soared in 2011, eclipsing year-ago figures amid blockbuster deals like the C$2.1 billion ($2.1 billion) acquisition of Husky International by the OMERS pension fund and Berkshire Partners.

Disclosed buyout and private equity disbursements for the year totaled C$11.5 billion, up 69 percent over 2010, when deal values were C$6.8 billion, according to a report prepared by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) and research partner Thomson Reuters.

The number of deals disclosed in the year rose to a record 235 last year, up 38 percent from 170 in 2010.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting By Pav Jordan; editing by Rob Wilson)