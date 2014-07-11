July 11 Silver Lake Partners LP agreed to pay
$29.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it and several
other large private equity firms of conspiring not to outbid
each other on takeovers prior to the financial crisis, court
records showed.
The settlement was disclosed in a filing late Thursday in
federal court in Boston.
It came one month after Goldman Sachs Group Inc
agreed to pay $67 million and Bain Capital Partners LLC agreed
to pay $54 million to settle their portions of the litigation.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)