TORONTO Jan 29 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB), the country's top pension fund manager, said on
Thursday it is investing a further C$330 million ($262.80
million) in Canadian private equity via investment management
firm Northleaf Capital Partners.
CPPIB said the investment will be committed to a Canadian
fund-of-funds program with a mandate to focus on domestic small
and mid-market buyout and growth equity funds that are seeking
to raise C$1 billion or less in capital commitments.
This investment is in addition to the pension fund manager's
C$70 million infusion in the Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund in
2014. Over the past decade, CPPIB has committed C$1.2 billion to
Canadian private equity investments through its partnership with
Northleaf.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
