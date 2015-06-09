* Private equity funds Carlyle, CVC to back venture
* Neptune to make one or two deals - Laidlaw
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 9 The former boss of British energy
company Centrica Sam Laidlaw will head a new $5 billion
fund backed by private equity firms Carlyle Group and CVC
Capital Partners to buy oil and gas assets worldwide.
The London-based platform, Neptune Oil and Gas, will focus
on investing in large-scale fields and companies in the North
Sea, North Africa and Southeast Asia struggling in the wake of
the sharp drop in oil prices over the past year.
Laidlaw, who stepped down as Centrica's chief executive late
last year, said the fund aimed to complete one or two large deal
totalling around $5 billion within the next two years to build a
new exploration and production (E&P) company of 75,000-100,000
barrels per day, similar to the output of London-based Tullow
Oil.
"Very few people have actually invested in scale because
there haven't been any large-scale private equity funds really
devoted to international E&P," Laidlaw told Reuters on Tuesday.
A raft of oil and gas assets have been put up for sale in
recent months as energy firms ranging from majors Royal Dutch
Shell and Total to small exploration
companies seek to boost balance sheets.
"The timing is good, a lot of the super majors are going
through portfolio restructuring and national oil companies might
be pulling back because of the lower oil price," Laidlaw said.
Global private equity firms in recent years have formed a
number of partnerships led by high-profile industry executives
in a bid to turn around assets by introducing efficiencies and
cost cutting.
Siccar Point is headed by former Conoco and Centrica
executive Jonathan Rogers, while Scotland-based Verus Petroleum
is led by Alan Curren, a North Sea veteran with Wood Group and
Lundin Petroleum.
"We're expecting to deliver value through improving
efficiencies, adding reserves, improving operating uptime and
bringing in new technologies to ensure we can deliver a
sensitive risk return on that basis," Laidlaw said.
"This isn't a bet on the oil price, because it could be with
us for a while," he added, referring to recent lower prices.
Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP), focused on
investments outside the United States, has been among the most
active private equity funds in recent months.
It raised $2.5 billion earlier this year, giving it
investment firepower of $10 billion.
Last month, Varo Energy, a joint venture between CIEP and
the world's top commodities trading house Vitol, merged with
Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos to form one of
Europe's largest refining and trading businesses.
The private equity partnerships have not always succeeded.
Fairfield, backed by investment fund Riverstone, decided to
decommission its North Sea Dunlin Alpha platform after failing
to make it profitable.
