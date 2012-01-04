* Private equity raised $263 billion in 2011
* Third and fourth quarters worst since 2003
* Fundraising will be competitive in 2012
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Jan 4 Private equity groups
suffered another dismal year on the fundraising trail as many
struggled to convince investors to stump up fresh capital for
deals.
Private equity firms raised $263 billion in 2011, slightly
less than they gathered in 2010, according to data firm Preqin,
and a far cry from the height of the buyouts boom, when they
pulled in around $600 billion a year.
The poor fundraising performance will provide little
encouragement for buyout groups already struggling to find new
deals, particularly in Europe, and facing the prospect of
another recession damaging performance at their portfolio
companies.
"Despite the initial positive outlook, fundraising proved to
be very difficult in 2011 and the year ended with two of the
poorest quarters for private equity fundraising since before the
market downturn," said Helen Kenyon, senior manager at Preqin.
The figures point to an industry contracting sharply as
investors pledge money only to the best firms and starve
mediocre performers of capital.
The sixth buyouts fund launched by EQT, the
Swedish group backed by the Wallenberg family, marked a high
point in the fourth quarter of 2011, as it beat targets to raise
4.75 billion euros.
But that wasn't enough to prevent the initial
overall figure for those three months standing at just $52.4
billion, on a par with the third quarter of 2011, itself the
weakest period since 2003.
Preqin said the final amount for the fourth quarter of 2011
would be 10-20 percent higher as more data became available.
There are currently 1,823 private equity groups seeking a
total of $739.6 billion, Preqin said, making for an extremely
competitive environment for fundraising in 2012.
Many leading groups are either raising funds, or are likely
to start raising new funds in 2012, including BC Partners
, Cinven, Apax and Permira
.
While it was not quite as arduous as in 2010, private equity
groups spent 16.5 months on average raising a fund, compared
with the peak of the boom, when funds were raised in under a
year.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)