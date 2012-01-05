* 53 pct of investors have no new commitment plans -survey
* Compares with 49 pct a year earlier
* Funds raised $44 bln in 2011, vs $45.4 bln in 2010
LONDON, Jan 5 Private equity real estate
funds face a challenging fundraising landscape in 2012 as
investors grow more cautious about coughing up fresh capital
amid growing global economic uncertainty, Preqin said on
Thursday.
The research firm's December survey of 180 institutional
investors from North America, Europe and Asia found 53 percent
do not expect to make new commitments this year, while 11
percent said they might considering doing so.
The remaining 36 percent said they did plan new property
fund commitments in 2012. At present, 450 funds are in the
market seeking an aggregate of $165 billion, Preqin said.
The 47 percent of respondents that said they expected to, or
were considering, making new fund commitments in 2012 compares
with 51 percent in a similar survey of about 100 investors taken
by Preqin at the end of 2010.
"The wider economic uncertainty is a factor for a lot of
these investors, and they're being overly cautious and not
looking to make new commitments," Andrew Moylan, manager of
Preqin's real estate data, told Reuters.
"Also, a lot of institutions have capital tied up in
existing fund commitments ... there's not a slew of capital
coming back that they need to reallocate," he said, adding
investors would likely focus on funds with strong track records.
For 2011, Preqin said 114 funds raised $44.4 billion, down
from $45.4 billion the previous year and far below 2008, when
the sector pulled in $140.8 billion.
Sixty-three funds with a primary focus on the North American
market raised commitments of $28.1 billion, while 26 European
funds collected $8.9 billion, and 25 Asia and rest of
world-focused funds garnered $7.4 billion, Preqin said.
In 2011, it took an average of 16.3 months to close a fund,
against 16.1 months a year earlier. The biggest fund to close
was the Lone Star Real Estate Fund II, which raised $5.5
billion.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Hulmes)