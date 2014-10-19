* Private equity funds sitting on record cash pile
LONDON, Oct 19 Across Europe, companies hoping
to list are having their plans dashed by plunging equity prices.
But what's bad for public stock markets may be good for private
equity firms.
Having started the year with a record $1 trillion cash pile,
private equity funds have found few chances to spend it, despite
pressure from investors wanting them to put the money to work.
Strong demand for initial public offerings (IPO) and
cash-rich companies muscled them out of deals.
But that may be starting to change, as a slide in equity
markets has put off IPO investors, and slowing global growth has
injected a new caution into corporates.
"Everyone in the private equity community is looking at what
IPOs haven't gone ahead and whether they can get in on them," a
private equity source told Reuters, declining to be named
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"I'm not sure anyone would come today to these kinds of
markets, because investors will smell blood," he added,
referring to the low price investors would demand in an IPO.
Shares in luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo nudged higher
after they listed on Friday. But the announcement the same day
by British lender Virgin Money that it was
postponing its flotation, worth up to 2 billion pounds ($3.2
billion), has dampened hopes that IPO markets might stage a
quick recovery.
Europe's blue-chip stock index FTSEuroFirst 300 has
dropped over 10 percent since its Sept. 19 high. And after a
record first half of the year for equity capital markets, which
saw companies around the world raise almost half a trillion
dollars in the biggest share sale bonanza since 2007, the
balance has shifted.
Jimmy Choo had to sell shares at the bottom of its expected
price range, a sign that public investors are driving an
increasingly hard bargain, while companies from Italian
cosmetics firm Intercos to UK lender Aldermore have had to scrap
listings after failing to get enough demand.
Failed IPOs are not always good news for private equity
firms, particularly if they are the owners looking to sell in a
listing. And they still face competition for deals with trade
buyers and other investors, such as sovereign wealth funds.
Financial services group Old Mutual's wealth arm
snapped up money manager and former IPO candidate Quilter
Cheviot for 585 million pounds on Friday, less than the price it
reportedly offered earlier in September when equity capital
markets were in better shape.
That followed Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC taking a
stake in Carlyle's UK roadside recovery group RAC in
September, and the $2.2 billion acquisition of Norwegian cable
operator Get AS by Danish telecoms group TDC.
But private equity firms are hoping their time is coming.
SPIE HUNTING
French energy services firm Spie withdrew its flotation last
week, which would have been the largest French listing since
before the financial crisis, and is already being eyed by
private equity firms, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
Industry sources said it was unlikely the company would want
to sell to a buyout firm because of the management team led by
Gauthier Louette is looking for long-term investors.
The most likely scenario would be for sovereign wealth funds
such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and
Singapore's GIC to become so-called cornerstone investors by
buying a sizeable stake in Spie at a pre-agreed price to
underpin a fresh attempt at an IPO.
But any new attempt to list would not be until at least next
year, and prospects are dim for other IPO candidates, meaning
private equity funds remain hopeful of opportunities to come.
These could include French linen firm Elis and German
classified ads group Scout24, which have also put back planned
listings.
"All the banks are saying the IPO market is dead," the
private equity source said.
"I think Jimmy Choo will be the last one."
