* Value of buyout deals declined 10 pct to $6.5 bln
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 21 Buyout firms investing in
Latin America raised a record $10.3 billion in 2011, driven by
growing fundraising efforts by local players and a surge in
interest by global investors, an industry group said on
Wednesday.
Fundraising jumped 27 percent from 2010, when investors
funneled $8.1 billion of their money into regional private
equity funds, the New York-based Latin American Venture Capital
Association said in a statement distributed on Wednesday. In
2011, Brazil attracted 78 percent of total capital committed for
the region.
Still, momentum is building in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru
and Argentina, where less competition than in Brazil for
existing assets is bringing the attention of dealmakers. Some
Brazilian buyout firms are also expanding into those countries,
helping expand private equity investments throughout the region.
"While Brazil funds captured the greatest amount of
committed capital in 2011, we continue to see a healthy appetite
for other regional markets," Cate Ambrose, president of LAVCA,
as the group is known, said in a statement.
Brazil kept luring most commitments and investors last year,
because of its diversified economy, which is Latin America's
largest.
According to LAVCA, five funds raised by local firms Gávea
Investimentos, Vinci Partners, BTG Pactual and Patria
Investimentos accounted for $7.3 billion of total capital
commitments for the country, "illustrating the strength of
Brazil's experienced asset managers and the desire of global
investors for exposure" to the country.
As opposed to previous years where large players raised
money for pan-Latin American investments, buyout firms are not
opting to invest through emerging market-dedicated funds or
simply target a country, such as Brazil.
Regional funds accounted for $1.1 billion of total capital
committed last year, LAVCA said. The Carlyle Group, for
instance, raised a $776 million pan-South American fund in 2011.
LAVCA compiled the numbers in a confidential survey that
included about 250 firms.
EXITS SURGE, DEAL VALUE FALLS
Deals have grown in size over the past three years, which
indicate that private equity investors are beginning to perceive
the long-term benefits of investing in Latin America.
Fundraising for Latin America's private equity industry surged
in stark contrast to declines in activity in the United States
or Europe, bankers said.
Exits, or the way by which buyout firms cash in gains in the
companies invested over time, also surged in 2011. According to
LAVCA, there were 53 private equity-backed exits, which include
stock offerings and strategic share sales, valued at $10.6
billion in 2011 -- a 204 percent increase from the prior year.
Market turmoil stemming from the escalation of Europe's debt
crisis hampered exits in the second half, LAVCA added.
"Strategic sales were the preferred exit strategy," the
statement said.
About 50 percent of last year's buyouts took place in
Brazil, where 64 percent of the region's capital commitments
where invested, LAVCA said. Forty-six percent of the industry's
buyouts in Latin America took place in Brazil in 2010.
Investment bankers including Jean-Marc Etlin, head of
investment banking for São Paulo-based Itaú BBA, expect a climb
in private equity-related takeovers to spur a recovery in
mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil -- which last year
saw the value of deals tumble 35 percent from 2010.
The numbers also show the degree to which investor
confidence in Brazil is swelling even as risk-taking wanes in
the face of Europe's debt crisis and what investors see as timid
efforts by President Dilma Rousseff's government to tame
inflation and let the nation's currency trade freely.
In recent years, jobs and wages across Latin America have
surged, allowing millions to join the emerging middle class that
is now buying everything from cars and homes to plane tickets
and beauty-related products.
Mexico saw a significant increase in the number of deals and
amount of capital committed to companies in each country, LAVCA
said.
Firms in Latin America's second-biggest economy completed 21
deals worth $456 million, an increase of 117 percent when
compared to 2010, the group said.
Other regional markets had increases in deal totals or the
amount of capital invested, including Argentina, Colombia and
Peru, the statement added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)