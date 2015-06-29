NEW YORK, June 29 The chief executive of a Manhattan investment firm was ordered by a federal jury on Monday to pay at least $2 million in damages to a former employee for sexual harassment and defamation.

Benjamin Wey, who heads up New York Global Group, was accused of using his power to coerce Hanna Bouveng, 25, into having sex, firing her when she refused further advances and then ruining her reputation with a series of offensive blog posts that called her, among other things, a "street walker."

The two-week civil trial in New York drew lurid headlines from the city's tabloids, pitting a young Swedish woman against a Wall Street financier 20 years her senior.

Jurors found in Bouveng's favor on sexual harassment, retaliation and defamation claims but rejected her claims of assault and battery.

The jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and said it would also award punitive damages to Bouveng, with the amount to be determined during further deliberations. Bouveng's lawsuit had sought $850 million in damages.

Bouveng's "dream" was to work on Wall Street, her lawyer, David Ratner, told jurors. He said Wey conducted a "relentless campaign" of harassment after hiring Bouveng in 2013 to run his firm's marketing efforts, buying her gifts and demanding sexual favors in return.

Wey's actions led to a two-minute sexual encounter in her apartment that left her feeling "degraded," Ratner said. The two would have sex three more times before Bouveng rejected further attempts, Ratner said.

In April 2014, Wey discovered another man in Bouveng's apartment, which he was helping to finance, and fired her in retaliation, Ratner said.

Wey's lawyer, Glenn Colton, countered that the two never had sex and that Bouveng attempted to extort him after she was fired for substandard work.

Bouveng, Colton told jurors, torpedoed her career by spending too much time enjoying the city's nightlife and not enough time learning how to do her job.

New York Global Group has access to approximately $1 billion in investment capital, according to its website.

The case is Bouveng v. NYG Capital LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 14-cv-5474. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Christian Plumb)