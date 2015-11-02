Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 A woman who accused prominent venture capitalist Joseph Lonsdale of sexual assault in a U.S. civil lawsuit has dropped all of her legal claims against him, according to a court filing on Monday.
Lonsdale denied the allegations made by plaintiff Elise Clougherty. He also dropped counterclaims against Clougherty, including defamation, and each side will bear their own costs and expenses connected to the lawsuit, according to a joint court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order