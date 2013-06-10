LONDON, June 10 Two thirds of private equity
investors have made net returns of at least 11 percent over the
lifetime of their portfolios, a survey showed on Monday, with
returns dropping since the financial crisis.
The Global Private Equity Barometer, produced by Coller
Capital, showed just 13 percent of investors had received net
returns of 16 percent or more by the first half of 2013,
compared to 45 percent of investors in 2007.
Coller Capital, which invests in the private equity
secondary market, found that 76 percent of investors thought
European private equity would offer attractive investment
opportunities over the next year or two, with most favouring
Northern Europe over Southern Europe.
While a quarter of investors planned to increase the amount
of money they put into private equity over the next year, 30
percent of investors said they had reduced the pace of their
commitments due to buyout firms being slower at both investing
the money and distributing the returns on previous investments.
A separate survey of private equity performance, produced by
the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association,
found that UK independent private equity and venture capital
funds had an internal rate of return of 11.5 percent last year,
compared with 8.4 percent made across all pension fund assets
and returns of 12.3 percent on the FTSE All-Share index.
