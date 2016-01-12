NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. private equity firm
Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, which specializes in
infrastructure investment, has raised $3.5 billion for its
second fund.
Stonepeak, which manages $5.7 billion, said the fund-raising
was completed in six months and the firm had met its
fund-raising target.
New York-based Stonepeak is founded by two former executives
of Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset
manager, and invests in infrastructure such as water treatment
plants and solar power generators.
Infrastructure funds are appealing to some institutional
investors due to their stable long-term returns that are higher
than ultra-low government bond yields.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)