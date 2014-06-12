June 12 Private Equity Holding AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 net profit EUR 20.2 million versus EUR 18.8 million year

ago * Says it will propose dividend of CHF 2.50 per share * Says the audited net asset value (nav) per share as of March 31, 2014 amounts

to EUR 65.91 (CHF 80.29)