UPDATE 1-Italy to test EU rules again with Veneto banks bailout
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
Nov 3 Private Equity Holding AG :
* Reports comprehensive income of 6.4 million euros for first six months of financial year 2014/2015
* As of Sept. 30, net asset value per share (NAV) stood at 66.50 euros (80.21 Swiss francs), this represents increase of 4.0 pct in euros since March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy wants to spare senior bonds, retail investors from losses
* Crown capital partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hungarian unit says earned 15.7 billion forints ($55 million) net profit in 2016