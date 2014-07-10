TEL AVIV, July 10 PrivatEquity.biz has launched
Israel's first secondary market trading arena, connecting
companies, investors and holders of private companies'
securities, the company said.
The arena offers private investors, venture capital funds
and institutional investors in Israel and abroad opportunities
to purchase private companies' securities. It allows investing
in securities held by employees, former employees, founders, and
service providers who hold private securities.
The company launched its site in English, German and Hebrew
and so far, 70 percent of the investors registered are foreign.
PrivatEquity.biz plans on entering other high-tech centres
in Europe and south Asia to increase the number of investors and
private companies and stocks to be offered for trading.
The securities of about a dozen companies are offered in the
arena. Other companies interested in raising capital as well as
other private holders of high-tech companies' securities are
concluding the registration and will be presented in the
web-based trading arena soon.
"The site enables private stocks' sellers to be introduced
to capital holders and private investors to be introduced to
investment opportunities," Oren Harel, chairman of
PrivatEquity.biz, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)