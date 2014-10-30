(Corrects to say Raiway stake to be listed, not sold to CDP)

MILAN Oct 30 The Italian Treasury is looking to sell its stake in state-controlled semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics, Francesco Parlato, the Treasury official in charge of privatisations, said on Thursday.

Parlato, speaking to reporters in Milan, also said the Treasury expected to raise about 5 billion euros from sales of stakes in air traffic controller Enav and Italian post office in 2015 as part of a privatisation drive to help cut state debt.

He said it was "plausible" at the Treasury would sell its stake in STM to state bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). For Raiway, a division of state broadcaster RAI, a listing of a stake of up to 35 percent is planned.

Parlato added that the operations would be "subject to market conditions."

The Treasury currently holds 50 percent of STM Holding, which controls STMicroelectronics with 27 percent. (Reporting By Luca Trogni, writing by Philip Pullella)