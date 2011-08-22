* European governments need privatisations to boost coffers

* Market drop has wiped off billions of dollars of value

* Governments look to delay sales, raise money other ways

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Aug 22 Turbulent markets threaten to derail the plans of cash-strapped European governments to sell off state assets, with those who can afford to wait likely to delay and those who cannot busy exploring other ways to raise the money.

Tumbling equity prices have wiped billions of dollars off the value of state-owned companies since the start of the month, clouding the outlook for planned sales by countries such as Greece, Portugal, Russia, Poland and Romania.

"The final decisions are yet to be made but there is going to be some big impact in terms of what can get done and at acceptable valuations," said one London-based banker.

If the sales do not go ahead, several countries risk missing fundraising targets agreed as part of international rescue packages aimed at avoiding sovereign debt defaults. Investment banks could lose out on millions of dollars of fees.

Among the most time-pressured is debt-choked Greece, which has committed to a slew of asset sales to raise 50 billion euros ($72.3 billion) by 2015, in return for a bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Of that, it has to raise at least 1.7 billion euros by the end of September and 5 billion euros by the end of the year -- but the head of the Greek privatisation agency has said there could be delays, to avoid cut-price sales.

"They have got to be mindful of value for money," said James Close, head of transaction and advisory services to government at accountancy firm Ernst & Young.

"Selling these businesses at a very heavy discount is not going to work ... at a lower price you have got to sell more off to get the proceeds. They are going to have to work with the IMF to figure out what the best way to deal with this is."

One way to help offset the lack of revenue would be to glean dividends from state-owned firms that generate cash, said Close.

And a source close to the Greek privatisations said that while the country would meet its 2011 fundraising targets, it would not be from direct sales.

Greece has already said it may not sell its full stake in betting company OPAP (OPAr.AT), but may instead raise revenue from it in other ways, such as extending its monopoly licence.

Others are also under pressure to divest state assets as a result of bailouts.

Portugal is due to sell stakes in companies such as Energias de Portugal , its biggest utility, this year after a 78 billion euro rescue package.

Romania failed to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom in July because bids were too low, raising doubts over the other privatisations it has promised in return for a 5 billion euro IMF-led aid deal.

Only Ireland's pledge to raise 2 billion euros from asset sales were not central to its bailout agreement, and it does not plan any privatisations before the end of the year.

ANY OLD PRICE

Those who have any leeway on timing will likely hold off.

Russia plans to raise up to a possible $200 billion from asset sales over the next five years as it looks to reduce its budget deficit, attract foreign capital and improve efficiency and corporate governance at its major companies.

Poland, which has already raised 11.6 billion zlotys ($4 billion) of a 15 billion zlotys privatisation target for 2011, is also hoping to cut borrowing but, like Russia, has no externally imposed deadline.

"The Russian and Polish governments have got pretty full plans for privatisations over the next few years and they want to get on with it, but not necessarily at any old price," said the London-based banker. "They are not forced sellers per se."

Russia's sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank is slated for mid-September, but the bank's share price has dropped around 24 percent since the start of the month, wiping more than $1 billion off the value of the holding.

One banking source said the timing of the sale could be adjusted if markets were too fragile, but the plan was still to sell the stake this year, despite analyst predictions otherwise.

"Our base-case scenario remains that the deal will be pushed into a first half of 2012," VTB Capital said in a research note, adding that it expected a last-minute decision.

Poland's plan to sell 15.25 percent of its biggest bank, PKO , at the end of the third quarter is also in doubt and the government is due to make a final decision this week. It said it was leaning towards postponing the deal.

Turkey is set to miss its self-imposed 13.7 billion Turkish lira ($7.7 billion) privatisation target this year, with market uncertainty leaving many potential trade buyers struggling to secure funding and delaying secondary equity issues. It is also expected to revise down its 2012 target.

Sweden has already postponed any further disposal of its holding in banking group Nordea due to market turmoil, while Italy has yet to set out the details or timeline for its promised privatisation drive.

Some are expected to have more success, despite the market volatility. Spain's plan to list state lottery Loterias y Apuestas del Estado in October -- an asset whose profits grew during the financial crisis -- may buck the trend.

"Loterias may be more willing to venture into the market. That kind of investment is still quite defensive, quite safe, it has got good cash flows," said one banker. "People still buy their lottery tickets even if the world is falling apart."

($1 = 0.692 Euros)($1 = 1.785 Turkish Liras) ($1 = 2.896 Polish Zlotys) (Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Patryk Wasilewski in Warsaw, Judy MacInnes in Madrid, Padraic Halpin and Carmel Crimmins in Dublin, Katya Golubkova in Moscow, Alexandra Hudson in Istanbul, Ozge Ozbilgin and Orhan Coskun in Ankara, and Simon Johnson in Stockholm; Editing by David Cowell)