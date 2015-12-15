Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 UBM Plc said it had agreed to sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a business controlled by GTCR Canyon Holdings, for $841 million.
UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since April, said it would return 245 million pounds ($371.6 million) of proceeds to shareholders as special dividend and use the remaining for bolt-on acquisitions.
The deal is subject to antitrust clearance in the United States and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2016, the company said.
Reuters reported earlier that Cision, a provider of public relations software, was close to an agreement to acquire PR Newswire. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
