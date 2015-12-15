Dec 15 UBM Plc said it had agreed to sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a business controlled by GTCR Canyon Holdings, for $841 million.

UBM, which has been looking to sell the business since April, said it would return 245 million pounds ($371.6 million) of proceeds to shareholders as special dividend and use the remaining for bolt-on acquisitions.

The deal is subject to antitrust clearance in the United States and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2016, the company said.

Reuters reported earlier that Cision, a provider of public relations software, was close to an agreement to acquire PR Newswire. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)