Nov 27 UBM Plc is in the final stages of
discussions to divest PR Newswire Association LLC, with Cision
and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC competing to acquire
the press release distributor, people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
Cision, a provider of public relations software and
intelligence owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, and Vista
Equity, another buyout firm, submitted binding offers for PR
Newswire last week, the people said.
However, the leveraged finance markets have been challenging
in recent weeks, weighing on the value of the offers and making
a deal uncertain, the people said.
UBM has been looking to sell PR Newswire for more than $700
million, and will decide on the sale in the coming days, the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. UBM and Cision did not
immediately respond to requests for comment, while Vista Equity
declined to comment.
UBM is looking to sell PR Newswire so it can focus on
increasing the company's market share in trade shows and events.
It bought trade show company Advanstar Communication Inc for
$972 million last year.
PR Newswire had revenue of 195.8 million pounds ($300.6
million) in 2014, accounting for 26 percent of UBM's total
revenue and down 3 percent from 2013. Its adjusted operating
profit was 44.8 million pounds, down 1.8 percent.
GTCR has been acquiring several companies in the public
relations software space recently. Last year it bought Cision
and merged it with peer Vocus. It subsequently used Cision to
acquire Gorkana Group Ltd, a media intelligence and data
insights service provider.
Vista, which focuses on technology investing, has also
previously invested in information services companies, such as
STATS LLC, a sports data provided it bought last year.
