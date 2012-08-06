* Second-quarter operating EPS $1.92 vs est $1.52
* Second-quarter net investment income down 5 pct
* Second-quarter total expenses down 14 pct
Aug 6 Property and casualty insurer ProAssurance
Corp posted a second-quarter profit above analysts'
expectations, aided by a fall in expenses.
Net income for the quarter rose to $58.5 million, or $1.89
per share, from $55.1 million, or $1.79 per share, last year.
Operating profit was $1.92 per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.52 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net investment income fell 5 percent to $34.5 million.
Net premiums earned declined 4 percent to $131.3 million.
The company's expenses fell about 14 percent to $84.3
million.
ProAssurance said combined ratio, the percentage of premium
revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses, was
63.4 percent, compared with 71 percent a year earlier.
Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company closed at
$90.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)