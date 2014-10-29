Oct 29 Probiodrug AG :

* Says share capital of Probiodrug is increased by 1,475,409.00 euros from 5,241,693.00 euros to 6,717,102.00 euros

* Says capital increase with no par value and with notional par value of 1.00 euro per share at minimum issue price of 1.00 euro per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: