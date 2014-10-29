BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016
Oct 29 Probiodrug AG :
* Says share capital of Probiodrug is increased by 1,475,409.00 euros from 5,241,693.00 euros to 6,717,102.00 euros
* Says capital increase with no par value and with notional par value of 1.00 euro per share at minimum issue price of 1.00 euro per new share
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co