BRIEF-I.Ceram says Saint-George clinic in Nice implants its first Ceramil sternum
* Saint-George clinic in Nice implants its first Ceramil sternum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 12 Probiodrug AG :
* Says announces exercise of greenshoe option, increasing gross proceeds of offer to 23.2 million euros
* Says share capital of Probiodrug AG will be increased by 48,796.00 euros from 6,717,102.00 euros to 6,765,898.00 euros
* Says further 48,796 new shares will be issued fulfilling greenshoe option
* Says offer price of 15.25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saint-George clinic in Nice implants its first Ceramil sternum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* FY revenue 2.5 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2nx2WEu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* "Have communicated our openness to Sarissa regarding a continuing dialogue and have offered to have further discussions with them"