UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Prochnik SA :
* Prochnik January revenue from store sales 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million), up 58 pct
* Also recorded in January 141,328 zloty revenue from sales online, versus 0 zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6386 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.