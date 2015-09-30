NAIROBI, Sept 30 Kenya's Equity Group
said on Wednesday it had secured regulatory approval to acquire
79 percent of ProCredit Bank Congo, expanding its banking
operations into the Democratic Republic of Congo.
James Mwangi, chief executive of Equity Bank, which also
operates in Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Rwanda, said in
May that the acquisition was subject to regulatory approval.
The purchase, completed on Sept. 29, is part of the banking
group's bid to expand outside of East Africa.
ProCredit has assets of more than $200 million and a
customer base of 170,000. It is the seventh-largest bank by
assets in Congo.
Equity Bank posted a 12 percent rise in pretax profit to
12.1 billion shillings ($115.13 million) in the first half of
2015.
($1 = 105.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Jason Neely)