July 13 Procter & Gamble Co was worth
$10.11 billion more on Friday afternoon as investors counted on
activist investor William Ackman to spur big changes at the
world's biggest household products maker.
But as the initial euphoria over Ackman's investment passes,
investors should count on having to wait awhile for the next
move, if his track record is any indication.
Ackman has not yet said what he plans to do with his new
investment in P&G, disclosed on Thursday, and he could not be
reached for comment on Friday.
But the mere fact of his Pershing Capital buy-in may push
the maker of Pampers diapers and Gillette razors and other
household names to improve its profitability more quickly and
work on its restructuring more aggressively.
Ackman's involvement could force P&G to cut costs even more
than the $10 billion it outlined in February, and may spur the
board to consider whether a management change is needed,
analysts and investors said.
"We view it as a positive as it puts more pressure on the
board and management to kind of make the changes a little
quicker and steeper," Vic Lassandro, managing director of
RiverPoint Capital Management, said of Ackman's buy-in.
Eliminating more costs through cutting jobs and overhead
spending is "probably the biggest opportunity to make changes,
aside from management," said Lassandro, whose firm has about
$1.1 billion in assets including roughly 200,000 shares of P&G.
Shares of P&G rose 2.2 percent to $65.09 on Friday on the
heels of a 3.7 percent rise on Thursday.
ACKMAN'S PLAYBOOK
P&G declined to comment and has not said whether it has
hired an adviser since it learned of Ackman's stake.
Goldman Sachs has been the firm of choice for several
of Ackman's targets. J.C. Penney hired the firm in
October 2010 to help defend against a fight with Ackman, who had
started loading up on the retailer's stock that summer. Before
that, Target Corp relied on Goldman to beat back
Ackman's proxy challenge in 2009.
Ackman is known to place big bets, and often has no more
than a dozen names in his portfolio. He has frequently unveiled
big holdings in the early fall, announcing his stake in railroad
operator Canadian Pacific Railway in October 2011 and
announcing the J.C. Penney stake in October 2010.
With most firms, Ackman likes to begin the conversation on a
polite note, often volunteering to fly out to the company's
headquarters from his New York base to meet with management and
present his plans for improvement, people familiar with his past
campaigns have said.
Ackman can also be seen to be pushy and impatient, which has
cooled relations with some companies. Relations with Target
became strained but Ackman kept his holding in the discount
retailer even after he lost an expensive and emotional proxy
contest.
"One of their jobs is to become a mouthpiece for investors
who are frustrated. I think you have a lot of investors who are
frustrated," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj. "The
size of the investor frustration is proportional to the size of
the company."
P&G is one of the biggest U.S. companies. Its $178 billion
in market capitalization places it in the top 15 in the Standard
& Poors 500 index. Sales topped $82 billion last year.
While some continue to believe P&G is too big, a break-up
along the lines of the one Ackman helped push at the former
Fortune Brands or the pending split of Kraft Foods Inc
is unlikely.
"I don't see them splitting the company up or anything like
that," said Lassandro.
P&G asserts that its size and variety are benefits and has
already sold off non-core units such as Folgers coffee and
Pringles chips. Duracell and Braun remain on the radars of
investors and analysts as other businesses P&G could still sell.
"Obviously, we think there's tremendous advantage to having
the scale that we have," P&G Chief Executive Bob McDonald said
during a January conference call, before the restructuring and
other plans were announced.
Ackman prefers to conduct his initial discussions out of the
limelight. Traditionally, he has come prepared with specific
proposals for change at other companies.
At Penney, for example, he had long had his eye on
recruiting Apple's Ron Johnson, making a first pass at him as a
possible board member. Up until now, when Ackman has waged
battles to remove a CEO, the replacements have generally been
outsiders.
Bringing in an outsider to run P&G would be a tremendous
change for a company that prides itself on grooming young
executives and moving them up the corporate ladder over decades.
McDonald, P&G's CEO since 2009, went from being a captain in
the U.S. Army to being a P&G brand assistant in June 1980 and
has never left. His predecessor A.G. Lafley headed from Harvard
Business School to P&G, where he spent more than 30 years.
There are several potential candidates who could be good
fits for the board, if not new members of management, who have
past experience with P&G, Dibadj said.
Those include former Gillette CEO Jim Kilts, who stayed with
P&G briefly after it bought his company in 2005; Lafley; former
P&G Chief Financial Officer Clayt Daley; Kerry Clark, the
retired CEO of Cardinal Health who spent 32 years at P&G; and
former P&G executives Rob Steele, Susan Arnold and Ed Shirley.
