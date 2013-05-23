BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.18
* Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
May 23 Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday that it was bringing back A.G. Lafley to run the world's largest household products maker, replacing Bob McDonald in the roles of chairman, president and chief executive officer effective immediately.
* Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports strong 2016 results & record margin contribution from Condominium development
* Berry Petroleum says Co emerges as a stable, well capitalized stand-alone company