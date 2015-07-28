July 28 Procter & Gamble Co veteran David
Taylor will replace A.G. Lafley as chief executive in a widely
expected move that coincides with a massive overhaul at the
world's largest household products maker.
Taylor's appointment is effective Nov. 1, and on the same
day Lafley will become executive chairman of the board, P&G said
in a statement.
P&G has been struggling with sluggish sales due to "choppy"
growth in developed markets, tough competition and a strong
dollar.
To rejuvenate growth, P&G has been streamlining its business
and earlier this month said it would sell more than 40 brands to
perfume maker Coty Inc for $12.5 billion to narrow its
focus on fewer, faster-growing brands such as Tide and Gillette.
Taylor joined P&G in 1980 and has been the group president
of the company's global health & grooming business since 2013.
In January his role was expanded to include P&G's ailing beauty
business.
Lafley, who returned to take over as CEO of the consumer
goods giant in 2013 after having led the company from 2000-2009,
is expected to remain as chairman, the Journal reported.
The appointment was first reported by the Wall Street
journal on Monday.
The company's shares closed up 0.3 percent at $80.23 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
