Dec 22 Procter & Gamble Co said it would
sell its soap brands Camay and Zest to Unilever Plc for
an undisclosed amount to focus on its faster-growing brands.
The deal includes the global sale of the Camay brand and the
sale of the Zest brand outside of North America and the
Caribbean, P&G said.
The company will also sell its Talisman facility in Mexico
to Unilever. The facility has 170 employees.
P&G said in August that it would shed 80-100 slow-growing
product lines to focus on about 80 brands, including Tide
laundry detergents and Pampers diapers, which generate most of
its revenue.
The Cincinnati-based company sold its Duracell battery
business to Berkshire Hathaway Inc in November and its
pet food business in Europe to Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
in September.
P&G is also said to be exploring a sale of its Wella hair
care unit, Reuters reported last month, citing sources.
The deal with Unilever is expected to close in the first
half of 2015, P&G said.
P&G's shares were up slightly at $92.38 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's close, the stock
had risen 13 percent this year.
