July 27 Procter & Gamble Co will replace
Chief Executive A.G. Lafley with company veteran David Taylor in
a widely expected appointment that could be announced as soon as
Thursday, the Wall Street journal reported.
The move by P&G, the world's largest household products
maker, is pending a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the WSJ
said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1euUL6u)
The decision coincides with a massive overhaul of the
company, which is struggling with sluggish sales due to "choppy"
growth in developed markets, tough competition and a
strengthening U.S. dollar.
The company has been streamlining its business, and earlier
this month announced plans to sell off more than 40 brands to
perfume maker Coty Inc for $12.5 billion, as it looks
to narrow its focus on fewer, faster-growing brands such as Tide
and Gillette.
Taylor has been the group president of the company's global
health & grooming business since 2013. In January his role was
expanded to include P&G's ailing beauty business.
Lafley, who returned to take over as CEO of the consumer
goods giant in 2013 after having led the company from 2000-2009,
is expected to remain as chairman, the Journal reported.
Taylor, who joined the company in 1980, has worked in
various capacities in his 35-year tenure with the company
serving in managerial roles across markets including China and
Western Europe.
P&G declined to comment.
The company's shares closed down 0.4 percent at $79.97 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik, Siddharth Cavale and Natalie
Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Andrew Hay)