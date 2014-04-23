April 23 Procter & Gamble Co, the world's
largest household products maker, reported a higher quarterly
profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in sales of its home
care products.
The company earned $2.61 billion, or $0.90 per share, in the
fiscal third quarter ended March 31, up slightly from $2.57
billion, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Core earnings per
share, excluding restructuring charges, rose 5 percent to $1.04.
Sales were unchanged at $20.6 billion. Organic sales, which
excludes the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and
discontinued businesses, rose 3 percent.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)