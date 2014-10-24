Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 24 Procter & Gamble Co said it would split off its Duracell battery business into a separate company as it looks to focus on its faster-growing brands.
The world's largest household products maker also reported a slight fall in quarterly sales.
Net income attributable to Procter & Gamble fell to $1.99 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.03 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said net sales fell to $20.79 billion from $20.83 billion.
The company said in August that it could sell about half of its brands in the next two years and cut jobs to revive sales growth and save costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.