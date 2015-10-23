(Corrects paragraph 5 to say first quarter, not third quarter)
Oct 23 Procter & Gamble Co reported its
biggest drop in quarterly sales in seven quarters, hurt by weak
demand across product categories and a strong dollar.
The company also cut its full-year revenue growth forecast,
saying it now expected the strong dollar to have a bigger impact
of 5-6 percentage points than the 4-5 percentage points
anticipated earlier.
P&G shares fell about 1 percent to $74.02 in premarket
trading on Friday.
P&G has been focusing on more profitable brands including
Gillette shaving products, Pampers diapers and Tide detergent,
as it loses customers to companies such as Unilever Plc
and Colgate-Palmolive Co and local rivals in markets
outside North America.
Sales in all of P&G's product categories fell in
double-digit percentage terms in the first quarter, with beauty,
baby care and grooming products recording the worst drop.
P&G, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from
markets outside North America, was also hurt by a nearly 13
percent rise in the dollar against a basket of major currencies
in the past year.
The net income attributable to P&G rose to $2.60 billion, or
91 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.99
billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 12 percent to $16.53 billion. Excluding the
impact of currency, divestitures and acquisitions, sales fell 1
percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents per
share and revenue of $17.17 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)