By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Oct 23 Procter & Gamble Co reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expected
organic sales to grow from the current quarter as it moves
through a "portfolio cleanup."
The company has been shrinking the number of its brands to
focus on more profitable lines such as Gillette shaving
products, Pampers diapers and Tide detergent.
Shares of P&G, which sold 43 brands to Coty Inc in
July, rose as much as 4.8 percent on Friday.
P&G expects organic sales growth "to further strengthen in
the back half," Chief Executive A.G. Lafley said. Chief
Financial Officer Jon Moeller said pricing was expected to be a
"bigger driver" of sales this year.
Some analysts, however, said the company needed to
"decentralize" its operations to move faster on trends in
emerging markets such as China.
"The more strong people they have with a local understanding
of running their business, the better chances they have of not
being late with their innovation and marketing strategy," CLSA
analyst Caroline Levy said.
"They've missed huge trends," Levy said, notably a move to
online shopping and the launch of new diaper products in China.
P&G, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from
markets outside North America, reported its seventh straight
quarter of sales decline as demand fell further across product
categories and a strong dollar eroded international sales.
Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency,
divestitures and acquisitions, fell 1 percent in the first
quarter.
RBC Capital markets analyst Nik Modi also expressed concerns
over P&G's margin expansion and a fall in volumes, which he said
suggested that the company was not spending enough to attract
customers at a time when rivals were gaining market share.
WEAK FORECAST
P&G cut its full-year revenue growth forecast, saying the
hit from the dollar was now expected to be bigger than
previously anticipated.
Sales in all its product categories fell in double-digit
percent in the quarter, with beauty, baby care and grooming
products recording the worst drop.
Net sales fell 12 percent to $16.53 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $17.17 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the net income attributable to P&G rose 31 percent
to $2.60 billion, helped by cost cuts and accounting changes in
its Venezuela operations.
Excluding items, P&G earned 98 cents per share, beating
analysts' expectations of 95 cents.
P&G shares were up 2.5 percent at $76.74 in noon trading.
