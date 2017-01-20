BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised its fiscal 2017 forecast for organic sales growth.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales of $16.85 billion came in ahead of Wall Street estimates of $16.77 billion.
The company raised its organic sales growth forecast to a range of two to three percent, from about two percent for fiscal 2017.
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
