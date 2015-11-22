NEW YORK Nov 22 Executives of consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent and other household goods, should consider breaking up the company to improve its beleaguered performance, Barron's financial newspaper said.

The "radical action" would give the Cincinnati-based company a chance to contend with more "agile competitors," according to Barron's report this weekend. Procter & Gamble has been struggling with weak performance, with its shares down 17 percent this year.

A breakup would give investors a chance to invest in companies that would be growing from a smaller base, with Barron's projecting that P&G's businesses could be worth $90 per share if traded separately. That compares with a recent stock price of $75.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)